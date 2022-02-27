Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.52. Enova International has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $47.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $655,466.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,060. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.