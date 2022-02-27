Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of VC stock opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $136.58.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

