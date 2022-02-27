Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of VC stock opened at $124.60 on Wednesday. Visteon has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $136.58.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

