Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.90 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.50.

M stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,608,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626,744. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Macy’s by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 341,243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Macy’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Macy’s by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Macy’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Macy’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

