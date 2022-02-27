Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.
RUBY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 661,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,280. The company has a market cap of $451.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $38.71.
In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Rubius Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
