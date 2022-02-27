Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

RUBY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 661,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,280. The company has a market cap of $451.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 55.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 366.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

