Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $357 million-$365 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.50 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.350 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.37. 798,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,960. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $405.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,021 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 215,552 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

