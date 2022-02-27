Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Reaches Market Cap of $569,111.90

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $569,111.90 and approximately $19,692.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.95 or 0.07015741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,571.39 or 0.99820092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00048768 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

