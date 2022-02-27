Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

