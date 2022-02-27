Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Ocugen stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 14,219,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,839,854. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $17.65.
In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCGN. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.
Ocugen Company Profile
Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.
