Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ocugen stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 14,219,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,839,854. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $600,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,017,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,103 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after acquiring an additional 172,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 68,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ocugen by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 51,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCGN. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

