Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

Get Trimble alerts:

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,445. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.54. Trimble has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Trimble by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Trimble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Trimble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.