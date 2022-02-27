Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

NYSE:AVNT traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The stock had a trading volume of 314,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avient will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Avient by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.