Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.31. Monarch Casino & Resort posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 17.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.81. 151,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter worth about $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

