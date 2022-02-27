Omni (OMNI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $55.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00006241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Omni has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00274640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001801 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,322 coins and its circulating supply is 563,006 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.