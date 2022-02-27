WhiteCoin Reaches Market Cap of $410.63 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $410.63 million and $7.01 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015372 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004014 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001204 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

