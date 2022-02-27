RED Reaches Market Cap of $415,307.42 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. RED has a market cap of $415,307.42 and $12,464.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.98 or 0.00274480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001801 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

