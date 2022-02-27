LunchMoney (LMY) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $267,433.09 and approximately $1.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00036789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00110120 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LMY is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,000,000 coins. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

