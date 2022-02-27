Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $350,898.53 and $2,629.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045739 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,713.92 or 0.07024843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,549.73 or 0.99784135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048207 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,145,979,148 coins and its circulating supply is 946,703,586 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . Zebi Token’s official website is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZEBIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.