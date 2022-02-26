Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 billion-$16.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.32 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,376,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,568. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,356.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,049,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 387,389 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after purchasing an additional 209,321 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,047,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 131,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

