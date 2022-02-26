Everipedia (IQ) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a total market cap of $85.75 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.20 or 0.07014424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,525.00 or 0.99745406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,445,726 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

