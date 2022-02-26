Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $832.70 million-$862.98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.50 million.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.560-$1.700 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REYN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $30.35. 475,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,867. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.27.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 39.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 87,326 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,779,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.