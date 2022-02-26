Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$573 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.62 million.Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.350 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 246,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,346. Belden has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Belden will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

