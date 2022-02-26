Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.530-$1.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.800-$9.950 EPS.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.60. 1,035,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,970. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.27. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.18.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 769,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,908,000 after purchasing an additional 58,443 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 298,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.