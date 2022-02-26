-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group posted earnings per share of ($0.43) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATRK stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,575. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $31.76.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

