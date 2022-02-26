Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.260-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.91 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $368.56.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.18. 3,114,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,327. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.82 and its 200-day moving average is $283.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio has a twelve month low of $147.00 and a twelve month high of $418.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,950 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 570,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,134,000 after buying an additional 90,113 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Twilio by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,847,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Twilio by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

