Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.260-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.91 million.

TWLO stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.18. 3,114,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a 52 week low of $147.00 and a 52 week high of $418.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $368.56.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,515 shares of company stock worth $12,118,950 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

