EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.33.

NYSE:ENS traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.73. 425,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,687. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,517,000 after acquiring an additional 76,728 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after acquiring an additional 102,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 95.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

