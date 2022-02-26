Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

EFX traded up $2.64 on Friday, reaching $218.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,110. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.14 and its 200 day moving average is $264.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equifax by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Equifax by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Equifax by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Equifax by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

