Wing Finance Price Tops $21.55 on Major Exchanges (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045833 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.97 or 0.07007811 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,417.25 or 0.99823554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044642 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00048314 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

