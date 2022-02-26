Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.18 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.160 EPS.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $98.74. 595,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,794. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.80.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,320 shares of company stock worth $1,110,262 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 187.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

