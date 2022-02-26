Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.080-$2.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.500-$8.800 EPS.

Equifax stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.56. 1,094,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,110. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.14 and its 200-day moving average is $264.06. Equifax has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equifax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 400,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,152,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Equifax by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

