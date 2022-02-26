Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $682 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.08 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

Shares of RPD stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $98.74. 595,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,794. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.80.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rapid7 by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,978,000 after buying an additional 570,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rapid7 by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 518,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 44,153 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Rapid7 by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 553,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Rapid7 by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 100,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

