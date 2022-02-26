Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.690-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $340 million-$380 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $361.02 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ AEIS traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.03. 234,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,857. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $122.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,016.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 336,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after acquiring an additional 306,370 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

