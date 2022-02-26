The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.010-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.89 billion.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.19. 158,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,250. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.59. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

