Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $1.48 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $98.41 million and approximately $32.58 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metal has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.13 or 0.00226607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00036870 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

