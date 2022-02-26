SparkPoint Fuel Market Cap Achieves $321,937.01 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $321,937.01 and approximately $107,324.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00045727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.54 or 0.07041592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,550.28 or 1.00258959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00048210 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars.

