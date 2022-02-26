O3Swap (O3) Market Cap Hits $50.68 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.10 or 0.07076489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,818.79 or 0.99996601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003080 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy O3Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

