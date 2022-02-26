Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.500-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.Equifax also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.180 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,110. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax has a 12 month low of $161.87 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Equifax by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Equifax by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,429,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Equifax by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 222,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,177,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.