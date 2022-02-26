ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

ASGN stock traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.26. 211,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,990. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ASGN has a 52 week low of $89.33 and a 52 week high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

