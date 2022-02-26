American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.750-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AFG traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.07. 242,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.11 and a 200-day moving average of $135.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group has a one year low of $106.49 and a one year high of $146.63.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,642,000 after acquiring an additional 111,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 38.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1,245.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,215 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

