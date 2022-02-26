ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.310-$1.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.00.

NYSE ASGN traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $111.26. 211,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,990. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.01. ASGN has a 12 month low of $89.33 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.50.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $487,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

