Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Reaches Market Cap of $620,812.04

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $620,812.04 and approximately $9,526.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,786.14 or 0.07107842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.43 or 0.00276613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.11 or 0.00806452 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00073590 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00403298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.95 or 0.00216722 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,541,547 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

