Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.280-$-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.91 million.Intapp also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.090 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 141,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,135. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. Intapp has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Intapp by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Intapp by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

