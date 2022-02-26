NerveNetwork (NVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.15 Million

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $188,807.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

About NerveNetwork

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

