Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) to report sales of $345.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.47 million and the highest is $365.60 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $416.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.84. 674,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.87. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

