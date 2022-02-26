$138.10 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) will post sales of $138.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the highest is $143.30 million. Livent reported sales of $91.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $577.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.30 million to $582.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $680.30 million, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $714.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

Shares of LTHM traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. 2,516,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,154.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. Livent has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $33.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Livent by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

