Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.80.

NYSE:REXR traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. 1,304,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,361. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

