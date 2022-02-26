TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.200-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.07 million.

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 633,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,064. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 34,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

