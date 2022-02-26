MAP Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.20 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

