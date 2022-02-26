Analysts Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $399.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $386.54 million and the highest is $408.80 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $365.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.44. The company had a trading volume of 563,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,757. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $96.02 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

