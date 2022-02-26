Brokerages Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $652.75 Million

Analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) to announce $652.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $640.60 million and the highest is $664.90 million. ManTech International posted sales of $633.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ManTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.38. 291,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,576. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.51%.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

