CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.700 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:CXW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 710,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,909. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoreCivic will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CoreCivic by 30.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

